Glacier County, MT

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

weather.gov
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel will be difficult at times. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches at lower elevations. In the mountains, 10 to 20 inches of snow are expected, with isolated higher amounts. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Isolated tree or power line damage is possible. Visibility will be poor at times.

alerts.weather.gov
