Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole Gusty and Erratic Winds Possible Numerous showers and even a few embedded thunderstorms have developed along the Rocky Mountain Front and over the adjacent eastern plains of North Central Montana this afternoon. Wind gusts approaching 40 mph have been common with the thunderstorms so far this afternoon. In addition to the sudden and erratic wind gusts, brief periods of heavy rainfall are possible with any thunderstorm or shower, which could lead to ponding of water on roadways and the potential for hydroplaning. If you see lightning or hear thunder, seek shelter in a sturdy structure. Slow down when encountering regions of heavy rainfall as visibilities will be significantly reduced and the potential for hydroplaning increases.