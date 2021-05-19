Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roadways could be snow covered and slippery at times. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches at lower elevations, and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. Isolated amounts near Rogers Pass. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Isolated tree or power line damage is possible. Visibility will be poor at times.alerts.weather.gov