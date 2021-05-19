newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewis And Clark County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roadways could be snow covered and slippery at times. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches at lower elevations, and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. Isolated amounts near Rogers Pass. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Isolated tree or power line damage is possible. Visibility will be poor at times.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis And Clark County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Clark County#Central#Southern Lewis#Snow#Mdt#Roadways#Severity#Target Area#Visibility#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole Gusty and Erratic Winds Possible Numerous showers and even a few embedded thunderstorms have developed along the Rocky Mountain Front and over the adjacent eastern plains of North Central Montana this afternoon. Wind gusts approaching 40 mph have been common with the thunderstorms so far this afternoon. In addition to the sudden and erratic wind gusts, brief periods of heavy rainfall are possible with any thunderstorm or shower, which could lead to ponding of water on roadways and the potential for hydroplaning. If you see lightning or hear thunder, seek shelter in a sturdy structure. Slow down when encountering regions of heavy rainfall as visibilities will be significantly reduced and the potential for hydroplaning increases.