Cascade County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade, Judith Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roadways could be snow covered and slippery at times. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations, with up to 6 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Isolated tree or power line damage is possible. Visibility will be poor at times.

alerts.weather.gov
