For Us, By Us: the Significance of Black Graduation

I hope I am not being totally unrealistic or naive when I say that I honestly thought the rallying cry against the cruel, excessive and inhuman treatment of Black people who are suspected by the police of breaking the law would actually come from the white segment of our society. I genuinely believed that white politicians, activists and ordinary citizens, having decades after decades witnessed the unequal and harsh treatment of their fellow citizens, would be the ones who would finally stand up and say, enough is enough: this kind of barbarous behavior by white police officers against Black suspects should not be tolerated.