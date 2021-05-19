For Us, By Us: the Significance of Black Graduation
Commencement season is here and within the Black community, a sacred rite of passage ensues known as Black graduation — a ceremony offered by many universities to celebrate and honor the achievements and experiences of Black graduates attending predominantly white institutions. This culminating moment symbolizes the triumph of our educational journey, bringing our families, ancestors, and village of supporters with us to celebrate earning that college degree, a feat not afforded to the many that came before us due to segregation, racism, and injustice.www.popsugar.com