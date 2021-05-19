newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hidalgo, TX

Severe Storms Pound The Valley, Leaving Flooded Roads And Power Outages

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral hours of drenching rains starting at around dawn Wednesday morning put nearly all of the Rio Grande Valley under a flash flood warning at one point. The strong thunderstorms first hit Starr County with heavy downpours, lightning, and high winds, and kept their strength as they swept slowly through the metro areas of southern Hidalgo and Cameron counties over the course of about 6 hours. The storms triggered several tornado warnings in Starr and Willacy counties.

www.kurv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hidalgo, TX
County
Cameron County, TX
County
Starr County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Tornado Warnings#Extreme Weather#Severe Storms#Metro Areas#Willacy#Rains#Heavy Downpours#Lightning#Southern#Intersections#Rio Grande#Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Brownsville, TXmyrgv.com

More rain heading to the Rio Grande Valley

Just as the Rio Grande Valley continues to dry out after last weekend’s heavy rains, more rain is in the forecast beginning on Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports there’s a 60 % chance of heavy rain on Wednesday and a 70 % chance of heavy rain on Wednesday night. There’s a 40 % chance of heavy rain on Thursday.
EnvironmentKRGV

RGV hit with severe thunderstorms

It’s drier now after severe thunderstorms the Rio Grande Valley saw Saturday. While the water has mostly drained, flooding remains a big threat. Officials across the Valley are still urging drivers to avoid those areas that commonly flood.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas Governmentclaimspages.com

Severe Weather Statement in Cameron County, Texas

THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Brownsville.
Brownsville, TXmyrgv.com

Severe weather possible today; tonight for Rio Grande Valley

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports there’s a chance for severe thunderstorms today and tonight in the Rio Grande Valley. According to the NWS, showers and thunderstorms have already begun to develop over northeast Mexico and Zapata, Starr and Jim Hogg counties this morning. A few severe storms could impact portions of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley by mid day as the stronger storms move in from the south and west.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1222 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Madero, or near Mission, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mission, Palmview, Palmhurst, Sharyland, South McAllen, North McAllen, Alton, Mission Regional Medical Center, Castro Elementary School and Lloyd & Dolly Bentsen Elementary School around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Boeye Reservoir, National Butterfly Center, Juan N. Seguin Elementary School, Astroland Park, Michael E Fossum Middle School, Palmview South, Mcallen, Enrique Camarena Elementary School, Robin Park and Retama Park. This includes Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 2 and 4. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas West central Cameron County in Deep South Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guillermo Flores Elementary School, or near Penitas, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, La Feria and Progreso. This includes the following highways US Highway 83 between mile markers 846 and 850. Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 1 and 3. US Highway 281 between mile markers 784 and 814. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Texas BusinessKRGV

Power outages reported throughout the RGV

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:10 p.m. to reflect updated outage reports. Following Saturday's thunderstorm, AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative announced power outages affecting their customers. AEP Texas' outage map shows 2,707 of their customers are without power as of Saturday afternoon....
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cameron County in deep south Texas Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, San Benito, Mercedes, Raymondville, La Feria, Progreso, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Rio Hondo, La Villa, Palm Valley, Sebastian, Lasara, Primera, Combes, San Perlita, Yznaga, Dishman Elementary School, Lyford City Hall and Lyford Elementary School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron .A cluster of nearly stationary thunderstorms just south of Port Mansfield, TX is producing heavy rainfall and 2 to 5 inches have already fallen. With additional rainfall expected, localized flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage locations. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas Eastern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 105 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arroyo City, Port Mansfield, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and Port Mansfield Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Small flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for northwestern Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and Willacy County. The advisories are set to expire Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that...
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Willacy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HIDALGO...WESTERN CAMERON AND SOUTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES At 111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Carlos Elementary School, or near Elsa, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Harlingen, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Palmhurst, La Villa and North McAllen. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Southern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO...SOUTHEASTERN STARR AND WEST CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM CDT At 1124 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Los Ebanos to J.C. Kelly Elementary School to 11 miles south of Santa Maria. Movement was north at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes and Hidalgo.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Cameron SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arroyo City, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Arroyo City.
EnvironmentKRGV

AEP: Thousands in the Valley without power due to overnight storm

Thousands of AEP customers in the Valley are without power Wednesday morning following severe overnight storms. About 16,631 customers in the Valley were without power as of 9:29 a.m. Eladio Jaimez, a spokesperson with AEP, says crews are currently working to restore power. AEP will have an updated estimated time...
Texas Governmentyournewsnet.com

South Texas Storm Causes Concern for Migrant Tent Facility

A major storm hits the Rio Grande Valley, Texas - a hub in the immigration crisis. We headed to the Donna, Texas tent facility housing migrant children and families to see if it was being evacuated. Heavy winds and rain Saturday afternoon in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas - it...
Houston, TXcw39.com

Severe weather hits the Rio Grande Valley

HOUSTON (CW39) On the show this morning we showed you some video of severe weather pushing through Deep South Texas. Meteorologist Christopher Ramirez from our sister station in Harlingen TX in the Rio Grande Valley talks details with CW39 Houston Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger. Heavy wind, damage, and storm lightning...