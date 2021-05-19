The 7 Biggest Dress Trends of the Year Definitely Take Us Back to the '90s
Even though we've been living in a '90s trends-inspired world for the last year or so, dresses that were popular during the decade are sticking around. The good news is, they're being reinvented in new ways that we find particularly flattering. Puff sleeves are bringing volume to breezy, A-line dresses, making them seem even fancier than they were before (of course, you can always dress them down with sneakers).www.popsugar.com