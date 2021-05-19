newsbreak-logo
Podcast: Should Bulls' offense run through Theis and Vučević?

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 6 hours ago
What do Daniel Thies, Tayshaun Prince, and Jheri curls have in common? They are all mentioned on this very podcast! After a huge win against the Miami Heat on Monday night, the Bulls talk crew of Jason Goff, Rob Schaefer, and K.C. Johnson discuss a new evolution in the Bulls offense -- the Too Big offense, with Daniel Thies and Nikola Vučević -- after a huge outing by both newly acquired big men in a win against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

