Podcast: Should Bulls' offense run through Theis and Vučević?
What do Daniel Thies, Tayshaun Prince, and Jheri curls have in common? They are all mentioned on this very podcast! After a huge win against the Miami Heat on Monday night, the Bulls talk crew of Jason Goff, Rob Schaefer, and K.C. Johnson discuss a new evolution in the Bulls offense -- the Too Big offense, with Daniel Thies and Nikola Vučević -- after a huge outing by both newly acquired big men in a win against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.www.nbcsports.com