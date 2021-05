All of the water meters in the city of Osseo are being replaced, and the city needs the help of residents and business owners to make it happen. Osseo residents and business owners will be notified by mail when it’s time to schedule an appointment. Replacement should take less than an hour. It’s important to schedule your water meter appointment to keep the project on time and to make sure the project is completed. The existing water meters have met their life expectancy. The new meters will be more accurate and can be read from City Hall, improving efficiency for public works employees. Go to http://www.discoverosseo.com and search “water meter” for details about the project.