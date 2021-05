Southeast Missouri State University celebrated the graduation of 1,446 spring and summer graduates in five ceremonies on May 14 and 15, 2021. Ceremonies were held in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, and approximately 225 graduates participated in each ceremony. Pictured are scenes from SEMO's Commencement ceremony held Saturday, May 15, at 6 p.m. for graduates in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.