Dyer's Burgers is a restaurant known as much for its grease as its burgers. The century-old grease is what the burgers are cooked in. It's strained every night, but it's never been replaced since they opened in 1912. The thin, smashed patties are essentially deep-fried in that cast iron skillet of beef fat, making for incredibly succulent little burgers with crispy edges. Dyer's has been featured on countless television shows and websites, and you can try your own for just $5.50.