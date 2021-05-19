newsbreak-logo
Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith Receives Contract Extension

By WOSU
wosu.org
 7 hours ago

Ohio State's athletic director Gene Smith has agreed to a four-year contract extension. The new deal will keep him at OSU until June 2026. Under the new contract which starts in July, Smith will earn $1.58 million for his base salary plus $480,000 for media and public relations compensation. The university's board of trustees must approve the contract.

