Rose chipped in 14 points off the bench during Wednesday’s loss to the Nuggets. He continues to provide a scoring punch off the Knicks bench and his presence on the court is one of the main reasons New York is heading to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2012. The veteran PG is averaging 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 triples across 25.1 minutes in 2020-21. Rose will look to continue his strong play off the bench when the Knicks visit the Suns on Friday.