A Morgan City woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on La. 662 just north of U.S. 90. Dalaina Rentrope, 28, was killed in the crash. State Police Troop C began investigating the wreck just after 5 a.m. and learned that at the time of the accident, Rentrope was northbound on La. 662 in a 2020 Nissan Versa. For reasons still under investigation, she crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2011 Ford F-150 head-on, according to the state police release.