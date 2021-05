Wade Felton is one Unicorn that just became extinct: CBS has cancelled the Walton Goggins-led sitcom after just two seasons, TVLine has learned. The Unicorn followed a close group of friends who joined together to help their widower friend Wade (Goggins) grieve and move on with his life following the death of his wife. The sitcom tracked Wade as he re-entered the crazy life of dating — where he became quite a hot commodity — all while raising two daughters as a single dad.