Danny Minton - Popcorn Perspectives - May 21

By Danny Minton / DVD, Movie reviews
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom one of the hottest writer/directors in Hollywood, Tyler Sheridan (Wind River, Yellowstone) comes this action/thriller about a fire jumper (Angelina Jolie) who discovers a young boy on the run from assassins who will do anything to kill him and anyone else that might see their faces in the process. With the back drop of extreme forest fires and danger looming at every corner, the two must find a way to survive in the harshest of circumstances. There’s a lot to like here, including a solid actress in a live or die situation with no help and only an axe for protection versus two soulless hitman with a plethora of guns. It tells an engaging story against both a harsh human nemesis and even harsher natural enemy bent on absolute destruction. And yet it feels both rushed and incomplete, with a storyline that might not have been what Sheridan originally envisioned when beginning the project. It ends on a satisfactory enough note but the whole thing feels like it could have been something more than what we ended up with. B-

