It’s hard to imagine it now, but the earliest ads for toys weren’t meant for kids. The target audience was adults. Major toy companies rationale was that grown-ups were the ones spending their hard-earned money on toys for the kids, so they’re the ones that need convincing on buying them. This line of thinking actually makes sense, to a certain extent. But the advent of television changes all this. And the first two ads to go this route are for the perennial classic Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head.