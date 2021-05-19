Kevin Feige: ‘Doctor Strange’ Whitewashing Accusations “Wake-Up Call”

The long and short of why Doctor Strange wasn’t in WandaVision, after a lot of words that weren’t really needed, is that the desire to keep the focus on Wanda and not shift it over to Doctor Strange. It’s not a bad reason to be certain since Stephen Strange is bound to become a bigger name in the MCU moving forward, but it was still a bit of a disappointment in a series that continued to hype up certain moments only to let the fans down. WandaVision was a lot of fun, there’s no doubt of that, but there were a few moments in the series that didn’t really make the fans happy since the introduction of Evan Peters made a lot of folks think that Fox’s Quicksilver was coming into the picture, perhaps heralding the arrival of the X-Men finally. But of course, that didn’t happen, and people were grumbling thanks to the fake-out. There were plenty of apparently false promises that weren’t delivered, but the fact is that people, myself included, were looking for something that wasn’t there since a lot of folks want things in the MCU to connect more often than not, and Wanda and Vision have plenty of connections to the Marvel universe that could have been exploited. At one point it was thought that we might see a brief cameo created for Reed Richards, but that didn’t happen either. Even Agatha Harkness was a bit of a letdown since her comic book persona wasn’t typically evil. But this, like many things, was easy enough to gloss over since people wanted to see what happened at the end. It was an emotional finale, to say the least, but it was also one that still left more questions than answers, and one of those was where in the world was Doctor Strange.