NY Man Filmed Beating 8-Month-Old Pit Bull Faces Animal Cruelty Charge: SPCA

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Yonkers man has been charged with animal cruelty after being caught on camera violently beating his months-old pit bull mix, according to the SPCA of Westchester. James Lucas III was arrested Wednesday in connection to an incident that occurred on April 12 when the SPCA of Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement (HLE) Unit received a call by the Yonkers Police Department reporting a pit bull was violently beaten by his owner on the top level of a parking garage.

Yonkers, NY
Lifestyle
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
