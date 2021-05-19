newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Bad Boys for Life’ Filmmakers to Direct ‘Batgirl’ Movie for Warner Bros. (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Batgirl movie project has found its director. Or, rather, in this case, its directors. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the duo behind the 2020 hit Bad Boys for Life, have closed a deal to steer Warner Bros.’s DC feature centering on Barbra Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon.

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
37
Followers
0
Post
933
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Joel Schumacher
Person
Robin
Person
Alicia Silverstone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Boys For Life#Marvel Television#Female Filmmakers#Warners#Batman Tv#Batman Robin#American#Rebel#Caa#Exclusive#Gotham#Episodes#European Thriller#Song
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComplex

Warner Bros. and DC Reportedly ‘Committed’ to Hiring Black Director for Black Superman Movie

Just a little over two months after Warner Bros. announced that Ta-Nehisi Coates, who’s done award-winning work in the Marvel realm with his Black Panther and Captain America comics, is penning the script for a Superman reboot, The Hollywood Reporter reports that the studio is “committed” to hiring Black director to helm the forthcoming project, and has already begun its search.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Kal-El will return in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Black Superman movie

It has been revealed that the upcoming Superman movie will feature a Black actor in the role of Kal-El. Recent reports have indicated that Warner Bros.’ next Superman movie will feature a Black actor in the role of the Man of Steel with J.J. Abrams producing and accomplished reporter and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates writing the screenplay. However, it has now been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that the titular character will indeed be another version of Kal-El .
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Scarlett Johansson to Receive Generation Award at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Generation Award celebrates “beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names,” according to MTV. Past recipients include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey and the entire “Fast & Furious” franchise.
MoviesMaxim

Marvel Seeking Black Filmmaker To Direct 'Blade' Reboot

Before the coronavirus pandemic, we learned that Marvel was planning to reboot Blade with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the title role. News about the project has been almost nonexistent, but it's apparently still going forward, and Marvel has some specific goals in mind when it comes to who gets to make the film.
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Joker 2: What Is Warner Bros Plan On The Joaquin Phoenix Flick?

DC’s film about the Clown Prince of Crime won the actor the Oscar for Best Actor in 2020. Joker was one of the films of 2019. The film about the origins of the Clown Prince of Crime directed by Todd Phillips not only won over the public but also got 11 nominations for the awards Oscar and two took: Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best original soundtrack. The title also grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide. Therefore, it was not surprising that there was talk of a possible sequel. In November 2019, THR published that the second installment was already in development. However, shortly after, DeadlineIt stated that, at that time, there was no agreement to carry out the project. Now, the first-mentioned medium returns to talk about Joker 2 and, as indicated, the sequel is still among the plans of Warner Bros.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

How Hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards May Have Saved Leslie Jones From Getting COVID (EXCLUSIVE)

Leslie Jones didn’t exactly run to get a COVID vaccine. “When it first came out I was like, ‘I’m not taking that shit,’” the former “Saturday Night Live” star tells me. “They just going to come up with a potion and we’re sup- posed to take that shit? … I was like, ‘I’m going to wait until the last batch and then maybe somebody could talk me into it.” But then she spoke to her aunt’s friend, a biologist working in COVID research. “She was like, ‘This is very serious. Please get vaccinated,’” Jones says. But she still wasn’t ready — that is, until she was asked to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live from Los Angeles on May 16: “I was like, ‘I gotta be sage so let me just go bite the bullet.” She says she’s going to avoid pandemic jokes: “I hope we make it a party,” Jones says. “I just want to bring joy to people. Everybody is going to be hearing about me and about me dating. I’m just trying to have joy. I just want everybody to laugh their ass off.”
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Filmmaker and ‘Insecure’ Actor Sujata Day Signs With WME (Exclusive)

WME has signed director, writer and actor Sujata Day for representation in all areas. Day has starred as CeCe in Issa Rae’s The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl and appeared throughout three seasons on HBO’s Insecure. She honed her improv comedy and sketch-writing skills at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and regularly performs in UCB’s hit Asian AF show.
MoviesTVOvermind

Will Warner Bros. Actually Do A Mortal Kombat vs. DCEU Movie?

I’m pretty sure Warner Bros. just won’t stop with their insane ambition. And you know what? That’s a good thing. A movie can be ambitious, but that doesn’t mean the execution can work out. However, I do believe in reaching for the stars. Now if you want to take the contradictory advice of Brian Griffin and not reach for the stars because there would be no one left on Earth, then I would have to protest. Have the go big or go home mentality. These big movie studios are getting more comfortable with their ambitions and I think it’s a good move. For Warner Bros., it has usually been a hit-and-miss situation, but other studios have pulled it off more efficiently.
MoviesComing Soon!

The Venture Bros. Movie Among Trio of Adult Swim Films Announced

Following an unfortunate cancellation last year, The Venture Bros. will return in a straight-to-DVD/HBO Max feature film. It is one of three beloved Adult Swim franchises getting a continuation alongside Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Metalocalypse. Announced at Deadline today, all three cartoons will see new movies debut on Blu-ray/DVD...
MoviesIGN

Margot Robbie Is Trying To Persuade Warner Bros. To Bring Poison Ivy to the DCEU

Margot Robbie has revealed that she keeps "pestering" Warner Bros. to add Poison Ivy to the DCEU. Speaking recently to Den of Geek, Robbie, who portrayed Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey, said she had been actively pushing to get another iconic DC Comics character into the DCEU, as she admitted that she is an untiring advocate of Poison Ivy being given some screen time, in part because she would love to see the antics of the mischievous duo.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

As the old saying goes, there’s no accounting for taste, and Netflix’s 200 million subscribers have regularly caused forgotten titles, terrible films and major box office flops to find a new lease of life on the world’s most popular streaming service. The critical and commercial reactions don’t matter in the slightest, and it’s impossible to try and guess which overlooked efforts will manage to make a dent on the platform given how unpredictable the selections continue to be.