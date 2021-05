On Friday, people left work, came home and sat down with their friends and/or family, and watched something on TV. But John Stankey, the CEO of AT&T, and David Zaslav, the Discovery CEO, were holed up in the latter’s house hammering out a multi-billion dollar deal that would forever change the face of Hollywood. And three days later, all we know is that WarnerMedia and Discovery are now merging, and if you work at one of those companies, you came back to work today wondering what the hell is going on? Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we have a lot of answers.