At this point I am really starting to run out of patience for many of these people. From the folks who straight up think it's not real, to "not as bad as they say" to "masks don't work". We've made it all the way through to the other side where the possibility of putting this to rest soon exists. Where we sit today at least in the US there is enough vaccine available over the next 60 days to likely vaccinate every single person in the country and the sooner that happens the sooner the rest of the world (I don't like how that works, but that's the reality). If we can't get to 75%+ to take it because some people just don't don't want to, fuck it, let's just re-open and they can have that freedom to get sick if they want (even though many of them won't because other people did)