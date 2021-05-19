newsbreak-logo
Illinois Crime & Safety

Off The Beaten Path: Talking Blue About Blue

By Karen Kozenczak
Journal & Topics
 7 hours ago

Only a rock would not feel the dissonance in the sentiments brewing across the globe concerning law enforcement. National Police Week, which was May 9-15, 2021, is a reminder of the men and women whose role is to serve, protect, “and respect,” (as some say). Admit it, we all know how we personally feel in our own hearts about cops and robbers. Some of us have a curiosity to know how they feel about us and policing in 2021. The following dialogue with three law enforcement vets sheds some insight into policing and the world we live in from their perspective.

