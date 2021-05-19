newsbreak-logo
Florida Government

Mast fined $500 for violating mask policy for House floor

By Gary Detman
cbs12.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSTUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida congressman Brian Mast (R-Stuart) received a $500 fine for violating the face mask policy for the House floor in Washington D.C. A Capitol official told CBS12 News the fine is for Mast's second offense. Those who violate the House rules for a third time will get hit with a $2,500 fine for each offense. First time offenders of the mask rule get a warning.

Pelosi says masks to stay on House floor despite CDC guidance

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said masks will still be required for members of Congress and staff on the House floor despite new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that face coverings aren’t needed for those who are fully vaccinated. Pelosi issued the mandate last year after...
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
The Hill

Pelosi announces change to House floor mask rules

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday announced that rules requiring all lawmakers and staff to wear masks on the House floor will be relaxed slightly: lawmakers can now remove them while recognized to speak during debate. Pelosi said the change is in accordance with updated guidance from the Capitol's attending...
The Independent

‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene went on an anti-vaxxer rant Tuesday that included her imploring the Biden administration to “stop the vaccines’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Republican’s rant came when she appeared on Steve Bannon’s Real America’s Voice podcast. “Businesses are failing,” Ms Greene said. “Our border is being invaded. We have, you know, we’re sending all this money overseas for more people to invade us.”“We need to care about the real issues that matter. We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,” she added.The controversial lawmaker, who has previously supported theories...
Republicans who defended Jan. 6 rioters as victims face backlash

Even those who've come to expect the worst from congressional Republicans were taken aback last week during a House hearing on the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. It was at the hearing that several GOP members characterized the violent insurrectionists as, of all things, victims. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.),...
Newsweek

Rep. Brian Mast Tells Tucker Carlson He Won't 'Play' Pelosi's 'Stupid Game' on Mask Fines

Republican Congressman Brian Mast of Florida had harsh words Friday evening for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to keep fining House members who don't wear facemasks. Mast, a guest on Tucker Carlson's Fox News opinion show Friday said, "I'm just not going to play her stupid game that falls somewhere between dog and pony shows, smoke and mirrors and pure manipulation," speaking about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to keep the mandate in effect in Congress.
Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.