1 dead, 1 in custody following SWAT incident at Georgia home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A man who barricaded himself inside a suburban Atlanta home was taken into custody during a SWAT team incident Wednesday after another man was found dead, police said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports authorities were called to a home near Jonesboro, south of Atlanta, for a report of a “person down.” There they found an unidentified man in the yard of a home who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Capt. Steven Palmer, a Clayton County Police Department spokesman, told reporters another man came to a window of the home while authorities were trying to determine if there were other victims. He said the man barricaded himself inside the home, refused to come out, and a SWAT was assembled to negotiate with him.

Palmer said the situation ended when an officer entered the home through a back door and brought the suspect out unharmed. The unidentified man was arrested. Authorities said they are investigating whether the man was involved in the victim’s death.

“We are unsure of his involvement with this incident, but it was in front of his residence at the front door,” Palmer said.

Police said the victim lived a few doors down from where he was killed, according to the newspaper report. It said a weapon wasn’t immediately found.