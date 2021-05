For most people, the first thing that might come to mind when hearing Connecticut is Yale University, Mark Twain, or Gilmore Girls if you’ve binge-watched the show on Netflix or in real-time. Whether you’re a pop culture fan or simply a history buff, The Constitution State offers fun for everyone, and a visit to New Haven happens to be first on the list of places to see. With an amazing selection of unique eateries, shops, historical landmarks, museums, and galleries, New Haven, Connecticut is the perfect place to visit — all year round.