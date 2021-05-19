‘Dream Horse’ Has Heart
"Dream Horse" (113 min., Rated PG-13 for language and some crude humor). 7 out of 10. There have been a plethora of good race horse movies over the years going all the way back to "National Velvet" and "Black Beauty," and in recent years, "Seabiscuit" and "Secretariat." They ebb-and-flow between fact and fiction, reality and fantasy, focusing on the relationship between the owners and trainers of the horse — and with the horse as well. In fact, the horse usually plays a major character in the story, sharing a close relationship with is human counterparts. And by doing that, when the horse wins "the big race" at the end, the jubilation is as much the horses as it is the humans. It's what draws us into the drama…the thrill of victory.