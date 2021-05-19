‘Dream Horse’ Has Heart

It’s hard to watch 'Dream Horse' and not wonder if we’ve run out of interesting ways to tell an underdog sports narrative. Dream Horse, an underdog tale with horse racing as its sport of choice and the true story bone fides to back it up, seems to follow the ethos "If you're not going to do something new, at least do it well." The thing is, if you’ve seen the trailer for Dream Horse, you know exactly what you’re in for. Beat for beat, this film is predictable, safe, and not terribly concerned with being more than just another fine example of its genre. But there’s also a level of basic competency and passion for the material that leaves the film feeling earnest and heartfelt, so who’s to say that it hasn’t accomplished precisely what it intended.