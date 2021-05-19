newsbreak-logo
‘Dream Horse’ Has Heart

By Mike Poulos
Journal & Topics
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“Dream Horse” (113 min., Rated PG-13 for language and some crude humor). 7 out of 10. There have been a plethora of good race horse movies over the years going all the way back to “National Velvet” and “Black Beauty,” and in recent years, “Seabiscuit” and “Secretariat.” They ebb-and-flow between fact and fiction, reality and fantasy, focusing on the relationship between the owners and trainers of the horse — and with the horse as well. In fact, the horse usually plays a major character in the story, sharing a close relationship with is human counterparts. And by doing that, when the horse wins “the big race” at the end, the jubilation is as much the horses as it is the humans. It’s what draws us into the drama…the thrill of victory.

The mining village of Cefn Fforest is a small town in South Wales. The lush, flourishing lowlands give way to windswept pastures, yielding an historic time capsule sparsely inhabited by roughly 4,000 working-class people. Jan Vokes (Toni Collette) has found that her way of life in Cefn Fforest has grown rather mundane. She works the early shift at the town grocery and cares for her elderly parents each afternoon. Following her daily obligations, Jan returns to her simple home to care for her apathetic husband, Brian (Game of Thrones’ Owen Teale). They’ve spent their whole lives in the valley. Life has become routine, a grind. There is a spark missing that goes beyond just their marriage.