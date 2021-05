The other day, I awoke to find my daughter was 5 years old. I cannot overstate my level of shock. Mere moments ago, she couldn’t talk and communicated with us in a strange, birdlike series of coos and squawks. Seconds before that, she was stumbling from the ottoman to the coffee table for the first time. And that was after I blinked and realized she was no longer an infant falling asleep in my arms at 2 a.m. while watching episodes of “Portlandia” and “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers.”