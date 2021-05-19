Bay Area transit riders can now use Clipper on Android phones

One way that Signal maintains its ultra-secure privacy is by not sending or storing message data in the cloud — not its own, not Apple's iCloud, not Google Drive/One, not anywhere else. So what is a loyal Signal user to do when they change phones, but want to bring their chat history with them? Well, if you're an Android user, you're in luck. You can create a locally stored, encrypted backup of your chat that can regularly and automatically back up. We'll show you how to set up and enable these automatic Signal backups on your Android phone.