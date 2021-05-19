newsbreak-logo
Bay Area transit riders can now use Clipper on Android phones

By Bay City News Service
San Mateo Daily Journal
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBay Area transit riders can now use Clipper via Google Pay and on their Android smartphones to pay fares, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission announced Wednesday. The MTC, the transportation planning agency for the nine-county Bay Area, last month introduced the Clipper payment card service on Apple Pay and with an iPhone or Apple Watch and has now given Google and Android users a similar way to ride the 24 regional transit systems that use Clipper.

