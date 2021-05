The US dollar had rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday to show signs of strength against the Canadian dollar, but on Friday has given back that bullish momentum to fall towards the 1.21 handle again. This is not a huge surprise, because we have been in such a negative trend for a while. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will try to reach the 1.20 handle again, but quite frankly I suspected that this market would rally a bit further than it did. The 1.22 level was the very minimum of where we could have gone before finding sellers, but quite frankly I prefer to see the 1.23 level tested, perhaps even the 1.24 level which was so important in the past.