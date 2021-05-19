‘Those Who Wish’ Watered Down
“Those Who Wish Me Dead” (100 min., Rated R for violence, some bloodshed, thematic elements, and language). 4 out of 10. I can’t tell you how disappointed I was with “Those Who Wish Me Dead” starring absent-from-the-screen-for-a-long-time Angelina Jolie — and directed and co-scripted by Taylor Sheridan. I can’t say much about him as a director, but as a screenwriter of the two “Sicario” films, “Hell or High Water,” “Wind River” — and TVs “Yellowstone,” he’s emerged as one of our best screenwriters. But the screenplay behind “Those Who Wish Me Dead” was not his own — sharing credit with Charles Leavitt and Michael Koryta, who wrote the book of the same name. Sheridan’s usual stamp of excellence is sorely missing.www.journal-topics.com