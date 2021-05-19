newsbreak-logo
‘Those Who Wish’ Watered Down

By Mike Poulos
Journal & Topics
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“Those Who Wish Me Dead” (100 min., Rated R for violence, some bloodshed, thematic elements, and language). 4 out of 10. I can’t tell you how disappointed I was with “Those Who Wish Me Dead” starring absent-from-the-screen-for-a-long-time Angelina Jolie — and directed and co-scripted by Taylor Sheridan. I can’t say much about him as a director, but as a screenwriter of the two “Sicario” films, “Hell or High Water,” “Wind River” — and TVs “Yellowstone,” he’s emerged as one of our best screenwriters. But the screenplay behind “Those Who Wish Me Dead” was not his own — sharing credit with Charles Leavitt and Michael Koryta, who wrote the book of the same name. Sheridan’s usual stamp of excellence is sorely missing.

