‘Those Who Wish’ Watered Down

WaterTower Music is excited to announce the release of the soundtrack to New Line Cinema's thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, the film directed by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, and starring Oscar winner Angelina Jolie as Hannah, a smokejumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire, when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn. The Those Who Wish Me Dead (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be released May 7, 2021, and features all new music from prolific, multiple BAFTA and Emmy-nominated composer Brian Tyler, who previously collaborated with Sheridan on the TV drama Yellowstone. Those Who Wish Me Dead is set for release in the U.S. in theaters and on HBO Max on May 14, 2021 and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from release.