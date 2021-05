Recently, we wrote about the issue of converting the office of the Brown County Auditor/Treasurer from an elected position to an appointed position. We said that if Brown County Commissioners pass it, it would go to a referendum. That is not quite right. If the commissioners pass a resolution to do it, they will need 4 votes to do so. The public then has 30 days after the passage of the resolution to submit a petition for a referendum on the issue, which must be signed by at least 10 percent of the voters in the county.