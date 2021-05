I’d like to express agreement with the “Objecting to transparency?” letter to the editor on (May 7) regarding the kerfuffle about Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher. That the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners wants to take the office of county sheriff away from the voters is outrageous. Someone might remind these (elected) commissioners that the will of the people still means something to most citizens and taxpayers. We don’t want our voices replaced by a diktat from on high.