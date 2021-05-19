The Miz on His Goal to Main Event WrestleMania Again, Wants to Hand Down His Knowledge

Nick Aldis weighed in on how the NWA’s return has been going so far and looked back at his match with Cody at the All In show in a new interview. The NWA made its return to action following an extended hiatus due to the pandemic last month, and Aldis spoke with Spencer Love about how the show’s handling its return to action. He also talked about how his match with Cody at the 2018 PPV didn’t go on as the main event and why that didn’t bother him. Spencer sent along some highlights that you can check out below, along with the full video: