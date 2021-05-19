newsbreak-logo
Electronics

Get this Samsung tablet with stylus for less than Apple charges for just an iPad keyboard

By Will Sattelberg
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple's newest iPad Pros launch this Friday, powered by the same M1 processor available in the MacBook Pro. Neither model is cheap, priced well beyond $1,000 depending on your storage selection — and that's before you factor in accessories. If you're just looking to browse the web and binge through the latest Netflix Original, you don't need a supercharged device. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best Android tablets available today, and you can grab a refurbished model from Woot for just $220.

www.androidpolice.com
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
ComputersMacworld

Get a new M1 MacBook Air for less than $900 today

If you’re in need of a new Mac notebook, there’s never been a better time to jump into Apple silicon: Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $900 today, $99 off the MSRP and within pennies of the best price we’ve ever seen. The M1...
Electronicsimore.com

Grab Apple's 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro on sale for just $800

Believe it or not, while Apple gear does tend to not run cheap we regularly see a good deal or two. We track the best iPad deals, and today we've got another good one for you. The 4th-generation 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro has dropped to $799.99 on Amazon. This is a great low price that comes around because of Amazon's direct price drop to $900 and another $100 that sneakily gets discounted after you've added the tablet to your cart. That's $150 off its regular price on Amazon and $200 less than Apple's price. This version on sale has 128GB of storage.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

iPad Pro mini leak tips a new future for tiny tablet

The next small iPad will likely appear in a new lane, with a new look and newly increased power. This new device could be called iPad Mini Pro, it could be called iPad Pro mini, it could just be called iPad mini (with an understanding that it’s time for a significant refresh). The newest tip seems to agree with recent analysis from Ming-Chi Kuo, who said there’d be a new iPad mini that was somewhat like a smaller version of the iPad Air.
Technologythurrott.com

Report: Apple Extends its Lead in the Tablet Market

The market researchers at Canalys claim that Apple saw iPad unit sales growth of 50.3 percent in the first quarter and extended its lead in the tablet market. “The tablet market continues to defy expectations with the strength of its comeback,” Canalys Research Analyst Himani Mukka says. “Even beyond the traditionally strong holiday season, vendors are seeing elevated demand as the need for affordable computing power and connectivity persists. At a time when the overall PC market is facing a supply crunch, the vendors that have strong tablet offerings have been able to squeeze out even greater gains from the increased demand for screen access and remote productivity brought about by the pandemic.”
TechnologyCRN

Apple iPad Pro (M1) Vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Both the new iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab S7 are designed to work well with digital pens, which are sold separately. For the iPad Pro it’s the Apple Pencil (which is now in its second generation), while for the Galaxy Tab S7 it’s the S Pen. The latest S Pen for the Tab S7 has been redesigned to have lower latency and remote-control capabilities, such as taking a picture or skipping a slide by pressing a button on the stylus.
NFLmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Get Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for just $179

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm smartwatch is now available for just $179 (was $249). Find the deal here at Samsung.com. You can also get the Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm smartwatch for just $199, you can find the deal here. You can also trade-in your watch, phone or tablet to get an additional instant credit of $150.
TechnologyPosted by
9to5Mac

With WWDC less than a month away, catch up on our concepts for Apple’s 5 platforms

I can’t believe we’re almost there but WWDC 2021 will start in less than one month. On June 7th, we’ll finally get a first look at the next generations of Apple’s five core platforms: iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Over the past several months, we’ve worked on a series of concepts for each of these operating systems. We’ve tried to carefully balance what we want to see in these updates with what’s reasonable realistic by Apple standards. While very few rumors have been floating around about these new releases, it’s even more fun to speculate what might be in store for us.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

Android tablets just got a big upgrade to fight the iPad

Android tablets are finally getting some love and attention. Google today revealed the new unified home for TV, movies, games, books and more on Android tablets: Entertainment Space. Shockingly, this is the kind of app that Apple doesn't actually offer on its iPad. The big feature of Entertainment Space (beyond...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Mobvoi TicWatch GTH review: Worse than just an Apple Watch knockoff

“The Mobvoi TicWatch GTH's derivative design and poorly executed software makes it impossible to recommend, even though it's cheap. Hard to believe it comes from the same company as the excellent TicWatch Pro 3.”. Comprehensive sensor array. Derivative design. Questionable tracking accuracy. Uncomfortable to wear for long periods. Outdated software.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite gets 3C certified with 44W charging

Dilyan, 1 hour agowhats the wifi soc? 720g?Knowing Samsung, probably yes. It looks like the SD720 is the new Exynos 9611 for them. They are putting it in every budget devices nowadays. Not a bad chipset, but it's becoming outdated, especially if you want to hold on to the device for longer time or if you do some gaming.
Technologyjoplinbusinessjournal.com

Apple will charge you more to repair your out-of-warranty 12.9-inch iPad Pro but why?

Apple will increase its out-of-assurance restore fees for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro:. Have you Ever Hysterical for your Apple Devices? So sure there’s Good information for at the least one tool owner. Apple will increase its out-of-assurance restore fees for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021). You can now enlarge AppleCare+ insurance for a Mac past the preliminary 3 years with an every year ordinary payment. This manual has been up to date to mirror that. Apple has up-to-date its iPad Service and Repair web page with new out-of-warranty restore fees for the brand new pill.
ElectronicsSamMobile

Samsung Keyboard

Various input methods and convenient features help make typing easier and more convenient for you. – Samsung Keyboard supports over 80 languages. – Predictive text: Learns how you type and recommends words and phrases as you type. The recommendation feature will perform better based on the data Samsung Keyboard gathers for each user.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Google just leaked Samsung’s upcoming budget tablet

Less than a month ago, we came across detailed renders of an upcoming Samsung tablet called the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Now, Google is joining the leak bandwagon by revealing the tablet itself and some of its key specifications as well. The folks over at 91Mobiles spotted the Google Play Console listing of the tablet, indicating that the tablet is very much the real deal and an official launch is not too far off.
Video GamesThe Verge

Get two years of PS Plus for less than the cost of one

Whether you own a PS4 or PS5, you probably want to have PS Plus service to be able to play games online and to get complimentary offerings from Sony in the form of games each month. Through Sony, one year of PS Plus costs $60, but Eneba is offering Verge readers a special discount that’ll double it to two years’ worth of service for just $54.