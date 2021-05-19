Get this Samsung tablet with stylus for less than Apple charges for just an iPad keyboard
Apple's newest iPad Pros launch this Friday, powered by the same M1 processor available in the MacBook Pro. Neither model is cheap, priced well beyond $1,000 depending on your storage selection — and that's before you factor in accessories. If you're just looking to browse the web and binge through the latest Netflix Original, you don't need a supercharged device. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best Android tablets available today, and you can grab a refurbished model from Woot for just $220.www.androidpolice.com