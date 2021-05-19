Get this Samsung tablet with stylus for less than Apple charges for just an iPad keyboard

I can’t believe we’re almost there but WWDC 2021 will start in less than one month. On June 7th, we’ll finally get a first look at the next generations of Apple’s five core platforms: iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Over the past several months, we’ve worked on a series of concepts for each of these operating systems. We’ve tried to carefully balance what we want to see in these updates with what’s reasonable realistic by Apple standards. While very few rumors have been floating around about these new releases, it’s even more fun to speculate what might be in store for us.