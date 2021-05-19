Anthony Mackie Hopes to Play Captain America for the Next Twenty Years
Marvel Studios is celebrating the fruitful results of its experiment with interconnected Disney+ originals, tying up with the existing and upcoming films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first two entries in Marvel's Disney+ slate, WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier won big at this year's MTV Awards, with Elizabeth Olsen winning Best Performance for playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Anthony Mackie winning Best Hero for becoming the new Captain America of the MCU. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier found Anthony Mackie donning the new red, blue, and white wings, dropping his old suit and taking up the mantle of Captain America after Steve Rogers retired or went to the moon after Avengers: Endgame.movieweb.com