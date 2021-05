WXMI — On Wednesday, a pair of specialized K9 dogs – two of five in the entire state of Michigan – were recertified to sniff out arson accelerants. Dale DeKorte with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and his K9 Ritzey, and Marshall firefighter Matt Parks and his K9 Bingo both completed their recertification on a Zoom call Wednesday. The four successfully completed a series of tasks. It was the culmination of a lot of hard work, for a good cause.