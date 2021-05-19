Rough Surf Expected
I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast. It was another mild start to your Wednesday morning, as temperatures last night only dropped down into upper-60s and the lower-to-mid 70s. We started off with some thick cloud cover that lingered into the afternoon. Areas in southern Mobile county started off with some light rain showers, but that cleared out later in the day. For the rest of the afternoon we continued to see mostly cloudy skies, with only some peaks of sunshine. Daytime highs today maxed out in the lower-to-mid 80s, with inland areas seeing warmer temperatures.www.fox10tv.com