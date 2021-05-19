newsbreak-logo
Mobile County, AL

Rough Surf Expected

By Jason Smith
WALA-TV FOX10
 8 hours ago

I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast. It was another mild start to your Wednesday morning, as temperatures last night only dropped down into upper-60s and the lower-to-mid 70s. We started off with some thick cloud cover that lingered into the afternoon. Areas in southern Mobile county started off with some light rain showers, but that cleared out later in the day. For the rest of the afternoon we continued to see mostly cloudy skies, with only some peaks of sunshine. Daytime highs today maxed out in the lower-to-mid 80s, with inland areas seeing warmer temperatures.

Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Alabama Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 412 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Downtown Mobile, Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Bay Minette, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Spanish Fort, Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre, Creola, Dauphin Island, Stockton, Axis, Mount Vernon, Semmes and I65 And I165. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Inland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTHWESTERN MOBILE AND GEORGE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 AM CDT At 234 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lucedale to 8 miles north of Latimer, and moving east at 30 mph. This line of storms will affect George county and move into western Mobile county through 315 AM. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lucedale, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Semmes, Tanner Williams and Wilmer.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall has occurred this morning across the watch area. Additional showers and thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon and may continue to pose a threat for heavy rainfall. Training of thunderstorms could lead to prolonged periods of heavy rainfall, and may result in flash flooding of low lying and urban areas. Additional rainfall totals of one to two inches is possible, with locally higher amounts to three inches.
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.