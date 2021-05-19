Delaware Valley University Hosts In-Person Commencement Ceremonies for the Classes of 2020 and 2021
The University awarded Commencement speaker Seamus McGraw an honorary doctorate. At Delaware Valley University’s in-person Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, author and activist Seamus McGraw told the graduates, “I trust you.” He acknowledged the challenging times they faced while completing their degrees. Then, McGraw told the graduating classes that he believed in their ability to use their experiences at DelVal to improve the world.delval.edu