Delaware Valley University Hosts In-Person Commencement Ceremonies for the Classes of 2020 and 2021

Doylestown resident Doreen Stratton will present, "Out From Slavery," a three-part journey. On Monday, June 7, and the following two Mondays of June 14 and June 21, Doylestown resident Doreen Stratton will present, "Out From Slavery," a three-part journey that begins in Africa and concludes with her family's legacy that spans three generations. "Out From Slavery" is offered through Delaware Valley University's Center for Learning in Retirement (CLR), which is scheduled in the University's Spring 2021 CLR online brochure. This past April, she presented, "Women Military Nurses of Vietnam," a class that featured profiles of the first two female casualties in that war.