On May 5 at about 7:20 pm, Gallup Police officers responded to America's Best Value Inn located at 2003 W Historic Highway 66 in Gallup, in reference to shots fired. Officers located an adult male laying in the parking lot once they arrived. The man appeared to have been shot once in the chest. Officers attempted to revive the man by performing CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived. However, the man later passed away. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.