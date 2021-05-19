Archie Comics will publish THE SHIELD #1 with Rob Liefeld art and a new scripter

Bleeding Cool has covered the journey between Mario Gully, Erik Larsen and the comic Ant over the decades considerably. Ant was a comic book created by Mario Gully, that he created when he was sentenced for robbery. First published by Arcana Studios, it and later moved to Image Comics, then again to Big City Comics, before jumping to Marvel to work on Marvel Illustrated, Exiles and more. In 2012, he was sentenced for robbery again, He sold his rights in the Ant comic book to Image Comics co-founder Erik Larsen. Larsen hired Mario Gully to work on the series he then published, but then he quit/was fired from it. Gully then launched a comic book very reminiscent of Ant called Bugg before unsuccessfully Kickstarting a comic, Dirty Bones.