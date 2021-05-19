Archie Comics will publish THE SHIELD #1 with Rob Liefeld art and a new scripter
There’s been a bit of a kerfuffle around Archie Comics’s forthcoming Mighty Crusaders: The Shield one-shot. Back in December the publisher announced that Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld would be writing and drawing a series of one-shots revamping Archie’s superhero line, with the first book focusing on the star-spangled hero The Shield. Preview art released at the time included pages of a younger version of The Shield, as well as what appeared to be an older, gun-toting, Cable-esque version of the character. The one-shot was solicited in March for a June release, with a number of variant covers including one labeled “Top Secret.”www.comicsbeat.com