Hospital Week at Cuero Health is certainly different once again this year, but an incredible celebration nonetheless as our staff continues to persevere and provide compassionate care to all we serve. We at Cuero Health continue to respond with innovative solutions in these uncertain times, continuing our drive-thru lab, launching new telehealth services, including tele-endocrinology, adding a robust Cardiopulmonary Rehab program, continuing virtual events and more! Our incredible hospital was recognized by The Chartis Group as a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital in the U.S.! What an incredible honor and recognition on a national level shines the light not only on Cuero Regional Hospital, but the incredible communities we so proudly serve.