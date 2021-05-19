Breaking Point, Boiling Point, What's the Point?

My sister and I are good friends when she's not trying to run my life. Being petite and the middle child, she's decided it's the reason (excuse) for her bossiness. Luckily, we agree on politics and most social issues, one of which is the environment. I proudly give her kudos because she does put her money where her mouth is. She has driven an electric vehicle for years (starting with a Volt and recently upgrading to a Tesla), updated her yard many years ago to be drought-tolerant, and she has installed solar panels eliminating electricity costs. Recently, she and her husband embarked on a guest bathroom remodeling project, and I discovered her breaking point; it's the showerhead.