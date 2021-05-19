Amtrak resuming most service from Chicago’s Union Station

Amtrak’s Illinois train service to Milwaukee and several other cities will return to full schedules in the coming weeks, after more than a year of reduced service because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passengers still will be required to wear masks, following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state officials said.

The Hiawatha train between Chicago and Milwaukee will be the first line to return to full service, beginning Monday.

Trains between Chicago and destinations in central and southern Illinois will return to full schedules July 19. That includes trains to St. Louis on the Lincoln service, which had been reduced to two round-trips daily; to Carbondale on the Illini and Saluki lines, which had been reduced to one round-trip daily; and to Macomb and Quincy on the Illinois Zephyr and Carl Sandberg lines, which had been reduced to one daily round-trip.

Long-distance trains running through Chicago also will return to full schedules, after they were cut to three days a week. Three routes running from Chicago to San Francisco, Seattle/Portland and Los Angeles will return to daily schedules beginning Monday, and on May 31, service will resume on four lines, between Chicago and Washington, D.C., New York/Boston, New Orleans and Los Angeles, Amtrak said.

Across the Midwest all Amtrak service will be restored to full schedules after July 19 except two routes: trains between St. Louis and Kansas City, and trains between Detroit and Chicago, spokesman Marc Magliari said.

Nationally, Amtrak ridership is between 30% and 35% of pre-pandemic levels, he said.

