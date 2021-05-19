newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety

8-Year-Old Boy On ATV Struck, Killed By Tractor Trailer In Schuylkill County

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIF5W_0a4qUc8G00
An 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a tractor trailer Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

An 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a tractor trailer Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County.

The boy was riding an ATV and turning behind a garage on the property of a Hazel Street property at the same time as the trailer around 11:40 a.m. in Delano, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The trailer driver did not see the boy and struck him with the rear, right tires, police said.

The child was later pronounced dead. No further information was released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
98K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Delano, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Accidents
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Tractor#Accident#The Boy#County Police#Atv#Pennsylvania State Police#Trailer#Hazel Street#Garage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Pennsylvania GovernmentWNEP-TV 16

One dead after crash in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A highway is open again after a deadly wreck in Schuylkill County. An SUV wrecked on interstate 81 north near the McAdoo Exit (Exit 138) in Kline Township around 1:30 Monday morning. State police tell us one person was thrown from the SUV. The highway was...
Pennsylvania Crime & SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Run Over By Several Cars, Killed In Schuylkill County Crash

A 42-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from his bike, struck by several cars and killed in a Schuylkill Expressway crash Thursday night, authorities said. The motorcyclist, whose name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was heading westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed at mile marker 329.1 in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Pennsylvania Crime & SafetyTimes News

2 injured in Schuylkill Township crash

Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when involved in a crash in Schuylkill Township. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. along Catawissa road just north of the village of Tuscarora. The injured were treated by members of the Tamaqua and Ryan township ambulance associations. State police at Frackville are investigating...
Pennsylvania Crime & SafetyTimes News

Hearing rescheduled in road rage stabbing death

Tamiir Ion Whitted, the Pottsville man charged in the West Brunswick Township road rage stabbing death in April, has a new hearing date. Magisterial District Judge James R. Ferrier set 1 p.m. June 3 as next court appearance. A preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday did not occur because he did...
Pennsylvania Crime & SafetyStandard-Speaker

Police, May 12

Borough police remind residents to keep their home and vehicle doors locked as officers were notified of two attempted break-ins on South Kennedy Drive (Route 309) in recent days. In both instances damage was incurred to the doors. Anything suspicious should be reported to police by calling 911. TAMAQUA. Man...
Pennsylvania GovernmentStandard-Speaker

Philly rapist sentenced to more state prison time for assaulting guard at SCI-Frackville

POTTSVILLE — A Philadelphia rapist will spend more time behind bars after a Schuylkill County judge sentenced him Monday for assaulting a state prison guard in August 2019. Craig Gardner, 41, must serve eight to 24 months in a state correctional institution, Judge Jacqueline L. Russell ruled. Russell also sentenced Gardner to pay costs and $50 to the Criminal Justice Enhancement Account, undergo an anger management program and submit a DNA sample to law enforcement authorities.
Pennsylvania GovernmentTimes News

Tamaqua man sentenced to prison on drug charges

A Tamaqua man will spend time in Schuylkill County Prison after he pleaded guilty to selling drugs in the borough in February 2020. Henry Rodriguez, 31, pleaded guilty to three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. Schuylkill County Common Pleas Judge Christina Hale sentenced Rodriguez on each case.