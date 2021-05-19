8-Year-Old Boy On ATV Struck, Killed By Tractor Trailer In Schuylkill County

An 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a tractor trailer Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

The boy was riding an ATV and turning behind a garage on the property of a Hazel Street property at the same time as the trailer around 11:40 a.m. in Delano, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The trailer driver did not see the boy and struck him with the rear, right tires, police said.

The child was later pronounced dead. No further information was released.

