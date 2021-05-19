newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington Government

PIONEER PORTRAITS

By The Times
waitsburgtimes.com
 5 hours ago

City Clerk Randy Hinchliffe has the approvals in place and now it’s up to the City Council to decide at their regular monthly meeting Wednesday night whether to allow Fire District No. 2 to use the old apple warehouse or “bunk house” east of the McGregor plant for a training exercise—a firefighting exercise. That would mean the 90-year-old building, which was deemed by a Portland-based engineer several years ago to have good “bones,” to be burned to the ground, its remains to be shoved into its own basement and filled.

www.waitsburgtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waitsburg, WA
City
Spokane, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Olympia, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
City
Dayton, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Walla Walla, WA
Government
City
Starbuck, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Baseball#Portland#The City Council#Booker Rest Home#Waitsburg High School#Dayton Days#State#P E O#Mexican#Portraits#Jasper Mountain#Mrs Earle Butler#Pendleton#Basement#Viner Foreman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington Healthwhitmanwire.com

See you on the road, Walla Walla

While we are now over a year into the pandemic, the signs of businesses across Walla Walla remind us of COVID-19’s continued influence on the everyday. These large letters across town are epitaphs to what we called “normal.” They memorialize the current moment for the drivers passing by.
Washington Governmentseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington GovernmentWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Highway 730 reopens after brief closure in Walla Walla, Umatilla counties

U.S. Highway 730 is no longer being reported as closed, according the Oregon Department of Transportation TripCheck website. The highway was reportedly closed from Wallula Junction at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 to the Hat Rock State Park area northeast of Hermiston around 5:14 p.m., Saturday, May 15, according to Washington and Oregon's transportation departments.
Washington LifestyleWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

'V is for Vino' showcases Walla Walla wines

Walla Walla Valley and its renowned wineries have been showcased to the world on “V is for Vino,” an online TV show now in its third season, taking viewers to different wine regions to explore history, culture, food and wine. Like all episodes of “V is for Vino,” based in...
Washington Governmentbartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Commissioners Approve of Donation, More

A resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center in the amount of $3,500 was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw. That item, which was...
Washington Governmentwa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington Governmentknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.
Washington GovernmentGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Washington GovernmentWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Candidate filing week opens Monday

Candidates hoping to run for local positions in the next election must file this week. Filing week begins Monday, May 17, and closes Friday, May 21, Walla Walla County Elections officials say. City council, mayor, school director positions and more local races are up for grabs this year. In Walla...
Washington GovernmentSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...
Washington GovernmentWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla Levee Safety Team earns national honors

The Walla Walla District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Levee Safety Team has been awarded the 2020 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Levee Safety Team of the Year award. Given by Corps Headquarters, it honors the best levee safety team in the nation for that year. The Walla Walla team...