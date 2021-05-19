PIONEER PORTRAITS

City Clerk Randy Hinchliffe has the approvals in place and now it’s up to the City Council to decide at their regular monthly meeting Wednesday night whether to allow Fire District No. 2 to use the old apple warehouse or “bunk house” east of the McGregor plant for a training exercise—a firefighting exercise. That would mean the 90-year-old building, which was deemed by a Portland-based engineer several years ago to have good “bones,” to be burned to the ground, its remains to be shoved into its own basement and filled.