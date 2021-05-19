newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

The Stakes In The Supreme Court’s Upcoming Abortion Case Are So High

Elite Daily
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMark your calendars: There’s another concerning challenge to abortion rights in the works. On Monday, May 17, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case concerning a controversial Mississippi law that would severely undermine abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade. Abortion access has always been hotly contested in America, but here’s why experts say you should be especially worried over the newest Supreme Court battle over reproductive rights.

www.elitedaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#State Supreme Court#Federal Court#State Court#Legal Rights#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Ansirh#The Guttmacher Institute#Avow Texas#Whole Women S Health#Hellerstedt#June Medical Services#Trump#Cnbc#Abortion Restrictions#Abortion Access#Abortion Providers#Critical Abortion Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Indy100

What is Roe V Wade and which states would instantly ban abortion if it’s overturned?

Attacks on reproductive rights are nothing new, but thanks to the 1973 court decision ofRoe v. Wade, abortion is now recognized as a safe and legal procedure in the US. However, attacks on abortion access are growing at momentous speed. Within the last four years, the US witnessed abortion restrictions at an all-time high. According to data from the Guttmacher Institute, 32 states enacted 394 new abortion restrictions from 2011 to 2017.
Congress & CourtsJezebel

Get Ready Because Amy Coney Barrett Now Has the Green Light to Try and Gut Roe

On Monday, the Supreme Court finally announced it would hear a case on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, a rule that directly challenges Roe v. Wade’s mandate that states cannot ban abortion before a fetus is viable. If Mississippi’s 2018 ban is upheld by the now-staunchly conservative court, it would not only further restrict access to abortions in a state where access is already severely limited, it would also open the door to more and more restrictive bans that up to now have been determined to be unconstitutional.
Congress & Courtsthelily.com

This case might bring down Roe v. Wade. Here’s what could happen.

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court announced that it would review a Mississippi law that would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is an unprecedented “direct challenge” to Roe v. Wade, according to advocates on both sides of the issue. It marks the first time the Supreme Court has decided to hear a case on an abortion ban since its landmark 1973 abortion ruling, and the first case that will be heard by the court’s new 6-3 conservative majority.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Roe v. Wade’s survival just got a little more unlikely

Until now, many observers of the Supreme Court (myself included) shared a theory about how the court would probably handle Roe v. Wade in the coming years. Though it’s often hard to predict what the justices will do, the theory held that they would attempt to destroy Roe without overruling it.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court Is Taking Direct Aim at Roe v. Wade

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court announced that it will reconsider the constitutional prohibition against abortion bans before fetal viability. This decision indicates that the ultra-conservative five-justice majority is prepared to move aggressively against Roe v. Wade rather than tinker around the edges of abortion rights. The court will take on state laws that seek to outlaw abortion at early—and perhaps all—stages of pregnancy. It seems likely that the justices took this case for the express purpose of overturning Roe and allowing the government to enact draconian abortion bans that have been unconstitutional for nearly half a century.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
LiveScience

8 Supreme Court decisions that changed US families

The U.S. Supreme Court said on May 17 that it would review a Mississippi law that would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The state is one of several to pass abortion restrictions that clash with the Supreme Court's decision in 1973, in Roe v. Wade, to allow a woman to seek an abortion, with some caveats, before fetal viability.
Presidential ElectionVox

The Supreme Court made the GOP’s new voting restrictions possible

On Thursday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation that restricts absentee voting, discourages voters from registering through voter registration campaigns, and potentially prohibits volunteers from giving food and water to voters waiting in line to cast their ballot. Many provisions of this new Florida law mirror similar provisions...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Greenlights Challenge of IRS Penalty-Backed Notice

A Tennessee consulting firm can challenge an IRS penalty-backed reporting requirement without triggering the Anti-Injunction Act because the lawsuit doesn’t restrain tax collection efforts, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled. CIC Services LLC argued that the IRS improperly issued a reporting requirement—with a corresponding penalty—aimed at micro-captive insurance transactions. CIC Services...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Did the Mississippi Supreme Court just steal the people’s right to vote?

Armed with a technicality, the Mississippi Supreme Court opened fire on medical marijuana. Now both it and the voters’ right to referendum are dead, dead, dead. “Broadly, it’s a crippling blow to the sovereignty of the voters,” said Matt Steffey, a professor at Mississippi College School of Law. “Narrowly, it’s difficult to separate the ruling from the subject matter of this initiative. Stated differently, it’s very difficult to imagine this outcome had the challenge been to the voter ID initiative.”