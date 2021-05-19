newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut Government

'We Need You Badly,' Biden Tells Cadets At Coast Guard Academy Commencement In CT

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKfv5_0a4qU73600
President Biden speaks at the United States Coast Guard Academy’s 140th commencement exercises in New London, CT. Video Credit: The White House

President Joe Biden was in Connecticut to congratulate the latest class of cadets into the US Coast Guard.

During a lengthy speech at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London on Wednesday, May 19, the president expressed his appreciation to the 240 new officers, including seven international students, who are now officially members of the Coast Guard.

“The class of 2021, you have it all," Biden said during his address. "You really do. And we need you badly. And I’m not — that’s not hyperbole; the country needs you.

“The press always asks me why I’m so optimistic about America’s chances in the world. And I’ve said from the time I decided to run, ‘Because of this generation,’” he added. “You’re the most progressive, best-educated, least prejudiced, most open generation in American history. We need you badly. You’re ready; it’s time to get underway.”

Officials noted that the Class of 2021 consisted of 34 percent women and 34 percent from underrepresented minority groups, including 22 African Americans, the most in any one class in the Academy’s history.

 “The Class of 2021 has led the corps during a very challenging time,” Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Bill Kelly stated. “I am confident they are fully prepared to graduate and serve our nation as officers in the U.S. Coast Guard.”

The new officers will begin to serve under various leaders in the Coast Guard beginning next month.

“Cadets, you knew when you chose the Academy you were choosing a more difficult path than some of your high school classmates,” Biden said. “You were signing up for the honor of service, and the additional responsibilities that go with it.

“But I hope today you take the time to reflect on how much all of the hard work and extra — extra effort you engaged in was worth,” he continued. “And I hope that you take immense pride — immense pride in all that time at the Academy and all the Academy has given to you.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
98K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
New London, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Cadets#Commencement Address#Graduate Students#High School Students#U S Students#The Coast Guard#African Americans#The U S Coast Guard#President Joe Biden#International Students#American History#Underway#Country#Today#Optimistic#Immense Pride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Connecticut GovernmentThe Day

Sunset review at Coast Guard Academy

New London — Members of the corps of cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy participate in the annual Sunset Review on Sunday, May 16, 2021 on the academy's Washington Parade Field. Because of the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, the entire corps of cadets participated in a review for the...
Connecticut GovernmentDoingItLocal

Long Island Sound Blue Plan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for giving unanimous, final approval early this morning to legislation approving the Long Island Sound Blue Plan in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which approved the plan late last month. This vote formally places the Blue Plan...
Connecticut GovernmentThe Day

Provide Fort Trumbull home for Coast Guard museum, Eagle

Years ago, the non-profit Yale Urban Design Group prepared a detailed plan for the redevelopment of Fort Trumbull, which included a home for the proposed Coast Guard Museum. Their work and publication did not receive attention, perhaps because a "player" said that the Eagle could not be docked there because "there is not enough water." Now we have seen historic and current photos which show her docked at Fort Trumbull.
sheltonherald.com

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Governmentncadvertiser.com

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Connecticut Governmentwshu.org

Connecticut Passes Law To Manage Long Island Sound's Uses

An ambitious inventory of Long Island Sound’s uses and resources, known as the Blue Plan, is now state law in Connecticut. Bill Lucey has a unique title — he’s the Long Island Soundkeeper. He’s a watchdog and advocate for the body of water that’s an economic and environmental backbone for Connecticut and Long Island.
Posted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Connecticut Educationthecollegevoice.org

Conn Coll Students Awarded Watson Fellowships

Photos courtesy of Connecticut College. The Thomas J. Watson Fellowship is a prestigious year-long grant awarded to graduating seniors from 41 institutions, including Connecticut College. The purpose of the Watson Fellowship is for recent graduates to pursue an independent project on a global scale. Watson Fellows choose what they want to study and where they want to go, though they must remain outside of the United States for the whole year of their Fellowship. The Watson Foundation prides itself on investing in leaders, allowing them to “synthesize ideas, organic to your own interests, on a world scale.” Conn’s Shay Borden ‘21 and Jack Rider-McGovern ‘21 are both recipients of the Watson and have very exciting plans for the next year.
Connecticut GovernmentThe Day

Coast Guard Academy announces new provost

New London — Amy K. Donahue, whose career includes serving as a public policy professor and vice provost for academic operations at the University of Connecticut and a post at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, has been announced as the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s first provost. She will be...
Groton, CTThe Day

Notes from the Old Noank Jail: Richard Latham of Noank passes on

On Sunday, May 2, we lost our dear friend and retired fire chief, Richard Latham, after a long illness. Over 35 years ago, when our family first moved to Noank, we became involved with both the Noank Baptist Church and the Noank Volunteer Fire Department. At that time, we came to know both Richard and his wife Joan Latham, who were both very active leaders in this local community.
Norwich, CTThe Day

WICH-AM also heading to the FM dial

WICH-1310 AM radio in Norwich is noting its 75th anniversary this year by expanding to the FM radio band. While the new WICH 94.5 FM frequency offers a clearer signal than its AM counterpart, it doesn’t cover as much area. Vice President and General Manager Andy Russell says the new...