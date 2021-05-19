Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

This tasty sandwich is a spin-off of the famous Waldorf salad, named after the famous Waldorf Hotel in New York City that opened back in 1893 on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 33rd Street. The sweet and crispy salad, originally featured just four ingredients, according to The New York Times, which included lettuce, apples, celery and mayonnaise. The salad made its grand premiere during the first function the Waldorf Hotel hosted since opening their doors — a charity ball (via Food Network).