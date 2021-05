Tuesday night, righty Huascar Ynoa once again made Braves fans appreciative of the Jaime Garcia deal from the summer of 2017, when Atlanta sent Garcia and minor league catcher Anthony Recker to the Twins in exchange for cash and what was then a teenage Dominican pitcher with decent potential. Since that deal, it’s been a rather long road to where he’s currently standing, featuring a 7.30 ERA in just over 24 big league innings leading up to 2021, but at this juncture — just six starts into his first season as a regular in big league rotation — Ynoa is arguably the glue currently holding this Braves starting rotation together. Although, if everything goes as planned on Wednesday, Ynoa should no longer be expected to carry such a weight.