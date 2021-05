Tesla shares suffer again on Monday as the tech sector struggles. TSLA looks to be on autopilot for $500. TSLA shares have support at $539 as a first target. Tesla shares continue their march lower post the Q1 2021 earnings release. The results were not bad but the manner of the revenue generation is what investors worried over. Tesla gained significant revenue from environmental credits and trading in Bitcoin. Not core to its business model and not what investors want to see. They want revenue to come from increasing margins and sales.